Buchanan Street Partners Sells 160-Unit Ascent in Cottonwood Apartments Near Salt Lake City
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH — Buchanan Street Partners has completed the sale of Ascent in Cottonwood, a multifamily property located at 1151 E. 6720 S in Cottonwood Heights. Warmington Properties acquired the community for an undisclosed price.
Built in 1996, the property features 160 apartments, a swimming pool with poolside pergola, outside television, bocce ball court and dog park.
Danny Shin, Brock Zylstra, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.