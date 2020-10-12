REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Partners Sells 160-Unit Ascent in Cottonwood Apartments Near Salt Lake City

Located in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Ascent in Cottonwood offers 160 apartments, a swimming pool, bocce ball court and dog park.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH — Buchanan Street Partners has completed the sale of Ascent in Cottonwood, a multifamily property located at 1151 E. 6720 S in Cottonwood Heights. Warmington Properties acquired the community for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1996, the property features 160 apartments, a swimming pool with poolside pergola, outside television, bocce ball court and dog park.

Danny Shin, Brock Zylstra, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the transaction.

