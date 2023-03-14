Buchanan Street Partners Sells Newport Beach Office Space for $20.4M

The office property at 1400 and 1420 Bristol St. N. in Newport Beach, California, was 22 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller considered implementing an adaptive reuse project on the asset.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Buchanan Street Partners has sold a two-building, 42,697-square-foot office property to a private Newport Beach real estate firm for $20.4 million.

Buchanan purchased the offices in 2020 for $11.5 million. Located at 1400 and 1420 Bristol St. N., the property was 22 percent leased at the time of sale. Buchanan had initially planned to carry out an adaptive reuse initiative at the property until the buyer, a residential developer, showed interest.