REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Partners Sells Newport Beach Office Space for $20.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The office property at 1400 and 1420 Bristol St. N. in Newport Beach, California, was 22 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller considered implementing an adaptive reuse project on the asset.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Buchanan Street Partners has sold a two-building, 42,697-square-foot office property to a private Newport Beach real estate firm for $20.4 million.

Buchanan purchased the offices in 2020 for $11.5 million. Located at 1400 and 1420 Bristol St. N., the property was 22 percent leased at the time of sale. Buchanan had initially planned to carry out an adaptive reuse initiative at the property until the buyer, a residential developer, showed interest.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  