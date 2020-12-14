REBusinessOnline

Buckhead Investment, Zane Segal Break Ground on 142-Unit Active Adult Project Near Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — A partnership between Houston-based Buckhead Investment Partners and Zane Segal Projects has broken ground on Arista Riverstone, a 142-unit active adult community that will be located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The four-story building will border a lake and connect to the walking trails within the Riverstone master-planned development. Additional amenities will include a fitness and wellness center, a pool, multiple game rooms and lounges, conference and craft rooms, multiple dog parks, a hair and nail salon and climate-controlled storage units. San Antonio-based Gonzalez Newell Bender Architects is designing the project. Galaxy Builders Ltd., also based in San Antonio, is the general contractor, and Greystar is the leasing agent. Move-ins are slated to begin in early May, with full completion scheduled for fall 2021.

