Buckingham, Onyx+East Break Ground on 120-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Columbus

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — A joint venture between Buckingham and Onyx+East has broken ground on a 120-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Lewis Center within Orange Township. Named Mural Lewis Center, the development is part of Buckingham’s Mural Collection. The two- to four-bedroom homes will range from 902 to 2,685 square feet and include attached two-car garages and private outdoor spaces. All home and yard maintenance is included, and residents can enjoy a playground, pavilion, dog park, community garden, fire pit and walking trails. The first units will be available for rent beginning in December. Mural Lewis Center comes on the heels of Onyx+East and Buckingham’s first BTR project, Mural Brownsburg, located in suburban Indianapolis.