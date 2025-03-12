Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMidwestOhioSingle-Family Rental

Buckingham, Onyx+East Break Ground on 120-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — A joint venture between Buckingham and Onyx+East has broken ground on a 120-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Lewis Center within Orange Township. Named Mural Lewis Center, the development is part of Buckingham’s Mural Collection. The two- to four-bedroom homes will range from 902 to 2,685 square feet and include attached two-car garages and private outdoor spaces. All home and yard maintenance is included, and residents can enjoy a playground, pavilion, dog park, community garden, fire pit and walking trails. The first units will be available for rent beginning in December. Mural Lewis Center comes on the heels of Onyx+East and Buckingham’s first BTR project, Mural Brownsburg, located in suburban Indianapolis.

