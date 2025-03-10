Monday, March 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mural Brownsburg will feature single-family homes for rent ranging from 1,572 to 2,086 square feet.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentIndianaMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Buckingham, Onyx+East Break Ground on 165-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

BROWNSBURG, IND. — A joint venture between Buckingham and Onyx+East has broken ground on Mural Brownsburg, a 165-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in the Indianapolis suburb of Brownsburg. The development is part of Buckingham’s Mural Collection. Phase I is underway at the intersection of US 136 and Northfield Drive. The three- and four-bedroom homes will range from 1,572 to 2,086 square feet. Under Buckingham’s property management, all Mural Brownsburg home and yard maintenance is included. Residents will enjoy walking paths, a neighborhood clubhouse and pool. The first units are expected to be available for rent beginning in October. Mural Brownsburg marks the first BTR venture for both Onyx+East and Buckingham. Onyx+East’s expertise is in for-sale single-family and townhome construction and Buckingham’s experience is in multifamily investment and management.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $35M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development...

Siemens Completes $190M Manufacturing Plant in South Fort...

Friedman Properties Completes First Phase of Renovations at...

Zilber Property Group Buys Four Industrial Buildings Totaling...

NewAge Products Signs 168,741 SF Industrial Lease in...

Hines Inks 11-Year Lease for New Milwaukee Restaurant...

Aligned Data Centers to Develop 27-Acre Campus in...

Ironstate, Pegasus Complete Renovation of 138-Room Hotel in...

Walters Underway on 73-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...