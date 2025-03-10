Buckingham, Onyx+East Break Ground on 165-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Metro Indianapolis

BROWNSBURG, IND. — A joint venture between Buckingham and Onyx+East has broken ground on Mural Brownsburg, a 165-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in the Indianapolis suburb of Brownsburg. The development is part of Buckingham’s Mural Collection. Phase I is underway at the intersection of US 136 and Northfield Drive. The three- and four-bedroom homes will range from 1,572 to 2,086 square feet. Under Buckingham’s property management, all Mural Brownsburg home and yard maintenance is included. Residents will enjoy walking paths, a neighborhood clubhouse and pool. The first units are expected to be available for rent beginning in October. Mural Brownsburg marks the first BTR venture for both Onyx+East and Buckingham. Onyx+East’s expertise is in for-sale single-family and townhome construction and Buckingham’s experience is in multifamily investment and management.