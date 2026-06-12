Friday, June 12, 2026
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DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Buckingham to Open Portrait Midtown Luxury Apartment Community in Metro Indianapolis This Summer

by Kristin Harlow

CARMEL, IND. — Buckingham Cos. will open Portrait Midtown, a luxury apartment community in Carmel. Move-ins are scheduled to begin later this summer. Residents can choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Situated near the city’s Midtown Arts District, the property features a micro market, two fitness studios, grilling stations, a dog park, resort-style pool and fire pits. Residents can work from home in the lounges, coworking spaces and outdoor plaza areas. Additional amenities include valet trash removal, rentable storage, electric vehicle charging and a 400-stall parking garage. Two public art installations in the community include a large-scale installation by London-based public art studio Acrylicize and a custom mural by Carl Leck of CBL Imagery.

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