DALLAS — Buckner International has signed a 20,100-square-foot office lease at Lakeside Square in North Dallas. The nonprofit organization plans to relocate from Plaza of the Americas in downtown Dallas to the 409,544-square-foot building in the second quarter of 2025. Tyler Howarth and John Armes of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Trevor Franke, Gini Rounsaville and Hudson Neuhoff of JLL represented the landlord, Acram Group.