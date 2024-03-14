Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Stayton-at-Museum-Way-Fort-Worth
The Stayton at Museum Way in Fort Worth offers a full range of senior living care services.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nonprofit senior living provider Buckner Retirement Services has acquired The Stayton at Museum Way in Fort Worth. The 11-story continuing care retirement community features 188 independent living units, 42 assisted living units, 20 memory care units and 46 skilled nursing units. The seller, Lifespace Communities, acquired The Stayton in 2019 and has operated it since that time. The anticipated closing date for the purchase is June 2024 but may occur as soon as late April, according to the buyer. 

You may also like

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...

Johnny Rockets to Open 20 New Texas Restaurants...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 45,590 SF Industrial Sublease in...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 21,250 SF Industrial...

Polygon Physical Therapy Signs 2,087 SF Retail Lease...

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project...