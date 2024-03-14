Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nonprofit senior living provider Buckner Retirement Services has acquired The Stayton at Museum Way in Fort Worth. The 11-story continuing care retirement community features 188 independent living units, 42 assisted living units, 20 memory care units and 46 skilled nursing units. The seller, Lifespace Communities, acquired The Stayton in 2019 and has operated it since that time. The anticipated closing date for the purchase is June 2024 but may occur as soon as late April, according to the buyer.