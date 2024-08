NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Bucksbaum Properties LLC has acquired River District, a retail and office property in downtown Naperville. Built in 1988, the asset sits on 2.7 acres at the southeast corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue. The property totals nearly 59,000 square feet of retail space with tenants such as Rosebud, Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar, Chipotle and Five Guys, as well as 12,000 square feet of second-floor office space. The seller and sales price were not provided.