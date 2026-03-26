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One-El-Paseo-Plaza-Palm-Desert-CA.jpg
Located in Palm Desert, Calif., One El Paseo Plaza consists of two two-story office buildings and an adjacent restaurant pavilion. (Image courtesy of Bucksbaum Properties)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeRestaurantRetailWestern

Bucksbaum Properties Buys One El Paseo Plaza Mixed-Use Complex in Palm Desert, California

by Amy Works

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Bucksbaum Properties has acquired One El Paseo Plaza, a mixed-use office and restaurant property in Palm Desert. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 5 acres at 74199 El Paseo Drive and 74225 and 74245 Highway 111, One El Paseo Plaza offers 86,835 rentable square feet. The complex features two two-story office buildings and an adjacent restaurant pavilion — originally Palm Desert’s first commercial building. The buildings feature granite lobbies, flexible floor plates and a parking ratio of 3.5 spaces per 1,000 square feet, including assigned and covered parking.

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