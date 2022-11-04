REBusinessOnline

Builders FirstSource Signs 47,000 SF Industrial Lease in Kyle, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Builders FirstSource has signed a 47,000-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle, a move that is expected to add about 40 jobs to the local economy. The supplier of construction materials is relocating from nearby Buda. General contractor CT Darnell Construction plans to break ground on the facility, which Builders FirstSource will use to house its lumber yard and distribution operations, in the first quarter of 2023. The development team is targeting a July 2023 completion.

