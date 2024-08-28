Builders Inc. Completes 11,500 SF Office Headquarters Project in Malvern, Pennsylvania

1
MALVERN, PA. — General contractor and construction manager Builders Inc. has completed an 11,500-square-foot project for its new headquarters office in Malvern, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The building was constructed using mass timber techniques and a mix of building materials, including stone from the original farm that previously occupied the property. Architecture firm Meyer designed the project, which includes warehouse space, offices, conference rooms and a café that connects to an outdoor deck.