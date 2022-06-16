Building & Land Technology Completes 180-Unit Apartment Community in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

STAMFORD, CONN. — New Jersey-based developer and private equity firm Building & Land Technology has completed Anthem, a 180-unit apartment community in Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood. The waterfront community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, meditation center, golf simulator, outdoor kitchens, guest suites and communal workspaces. Rents start at approximately $2,900 per month for a one-bedroom unit.