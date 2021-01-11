REBusinessOnline

Building & Land Technology Opens 435-Unit Waterfront Apartment Community in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

Escape-Stamford

Leasing is underway at Escape, a new 435-unit community in Stamford's Harbor Point district, with the first move-ins slated to begin in February.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Developer Building & Land Technology (BLT) has opened Escape, a 435-unit waterfront apartment community located in the Harbor Point district in Stamford. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as four-bedroom penthouses that range in size from 701 to 4,445 square feet and that feature floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, lounges, a café and a wine tasting room, as well as courts for basketball, pickleball and shuffleboard. Rents start at approximately $2,500 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  