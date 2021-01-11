Building & Land Technology Opens 435-Unit Waterfront Apartment Community in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

Leasing is underway at Escape, a new 435-unit community in Stamford's Harbor Point district, with the first move-ins slated to begin in February.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Developer Building & Land Technology (BLT) has opened Escape, a 435-unit waterfront apartment community located in the Harbor Point district in Stamford. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as four-bedroom penthouses that range in size from 701 to 4,445 square feet and that feature floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, lounges, a café and a wine tasting room, as well as courts for basketball, pickleball and shuffleboard. Rents start at approximately $2,500 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.