REBusinessOnline

Bulfinch Buys 7,200 SF Retail Building in Boston’s Harvard Square Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BOSTON — An affiliate of The Bulfinch Companies has purchased a 7,200-square-foot retail building in Boston’s Harvard Square neighborhood with plans to reposition the asset as a medical office or life sciences property. Kellie Coveney and Michael Restivo of JLL represented the seller, a private entity advised by Ella Properties LLC, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  