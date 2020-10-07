Bulfinch Buys 7,200 SF Retail Building in Boston’s Harvard Square Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BOSTON — An affiliate of The Bulfinch Companies has purchased a 7,200-square-foot retail building in Boston’s Harvard Square neighborhood with plans to reposition the asset as a medical office or life sciences property. Kellie Coveney and Michael Restivo of JLL represented the seller, a private entity advised by Ella Properties LLC, in the transaction.