Buligo Capital Acquires Sarasota Industrial Business Center for $27.4M

SARASOTA, FLA. — Buligo Capital has purchased Sarasota Industrial Business Center in southwest Florida for $27.4 million. The park includes five industrial parcels totaling over 186,650 square feet of shallow-bay industrial space, as well as 1.1 acres of industrial outdoor storage (IOS) and laydown yard.

Nick DeVito II and Brie Tulp of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller, GBA Holdings, a joint venture between Biscayne Atlantic and Genet Property Group, in the transaction. The brokers also procured the undisclosed buyer. Biscayne Atlantic purchased the park in 2023 and invested $1.3 million in capital improvements.

Sarasota Industrial Business Center, which is located on Industrial Boulevard with access to U.S. Route 301 and I-75, was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.