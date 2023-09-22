Bull Realty Arranges Sale of 95-Room Hotel in Portland, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Bull Realty Inc. has arranged the sale of a 95-room hotel in Portland, located near Corpus Christi in South Texas. The hotel operates under the Avid flag, which is part of the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) family of brands. Jonathan Hayne and Tom French of Bull Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Nova Portland Hotels LLC. Brian Bockman of Bang Realty assisted in closing the deal as the Texas broker of record.