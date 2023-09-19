Bull Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Two-Property Medical Office Building Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH AND SUWANEE, GA. — Atlanta-based Bull Realty Inc. has brokered the $5.9 million sale of a two-property medical office building portfolio in metro Atlanta. The single-tenant assets, located at 3850 Pleasant Hill Drive in Duluth and 3770 Paddocks Parkway in Suwanee, were fully leased to Anne Arundel Dermatology at the time of sale. The buyer was a partnership between two entities doing business as GB Derm Medical LLC and Safe Harbour Exchange LLC. Paul Zeman of Bull Realty’s Healthcare Services Group represented the seller, an unnamed high-net-worth individual.