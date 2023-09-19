Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The portfolio includes 3850 Pleasant Hill Drive in Duluth, Ga., and 3770 Paddocks Parkway in Suwanee, Ga. (pictured)
AcquisitionsGeorgiaHealthcareSoutheast

Bull Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Two-Property Medical Office Building Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DULUTH AND SUWANEE, GA. — Atlanta-based Bull Realty Inc. has brokered the $5.9 million sale of a two-property medical office building portfolio in metro Atlanta. The single-tenant assets, located at 3850 Pleasant Hill Drive in Duluth and 3770 Paddocks Parkway in Suwanee, were fully leased to Anne Arundel Dermatology at the time of sale. The buyer was a partnership between two entities doing business as GB Derm Medical LLC and Safe Harbour Exchange LLC. Paul Zeman of Bull Realty’s Healthcare Services Group represented the seller, an unnamed high-net-worth individual.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates 29,000 SF Healthcare Lease in Philadelphia

Multifamily Must Innovate, Adapt Now to Anticipate Resident...

US Soccer to Relocate from Chicago to Atlanta,...

Geis, Stonemont Financial Complete 500,000 SF Industrial Project...

Canyon, NRP to Develop 392-Unit Multifamily Community in...

RangeWater to Break Ground on 304-Unit Apartment Community...

JLL Arranges Office Lease at 470,000 SF Riverplace...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 10,339 SF Retail Building...

Neuman Commercial Arranges Sale of 70,500 SF Shopping...