SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Atlanta-based Bull Realty has brokered the $6.9 million sale of a 36,000-square-foot office building located at 5009 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta. The seller was the property’s lender, an unnamed major bank. The buyer was also not disclosed. The property was 90 percent vacant at the time of sale. Michael Bull of Bull Realty represented the seller in the transaction.