NORCROSS, GA. — Atlanta-based Bull Realty has brokered the sale of a 103,105-square-foot office building in metro Atlanta that was formerly owned by Ameris Bank. Located at 6625 The Corners Parkway in Norcross, the property sold for $6.4 million in an all-cash deal.

The buyer was an investor partnership that included ALM Automotive Group, a current tenant in the building. Michael Bull and Austin Bull of Bull Realty marketed the property on behalf of the seller.