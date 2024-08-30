Friday, August 30, 2024
The Atlanta Housing Authority purchased the former Ramada Plaza hotel with plans to convert the property into an affordable housing community.
Bull Realty Brokers Sale of Hotel in Atlanta’s Summerhill Neighborhood, Buyer Plans Affordable Housing Conversion

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Andy Lundsberg and Michael Wess of Bull Realty have brokered the sale of a former Ramada Plaza hotel located at 450 Hank Aaron Drive in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood. The Atlanta Housing Authority (AHA) purchased the 406-room, 246,000-square-foot hotel for nearly $17.5 million.

AHA plans to convert the property into an affordable housing community and recently issued a request for proposal (RFP) from private developers. Current permits for the 3.3-acre site allow for the development of 260 apartments with 33,000 square feet of retail space.

