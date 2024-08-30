Bull Realty Brokers Sale of Hotel in Atlanta’s Summerhill Neighborhood, Buyer Plans Affordable Housing Conversion

ATLANTA — Andy Lundsberg and Michael Wess of Bull Realty have brokered the sale of a former Ramada Plaza hotel located at 450 Hank Aaron Drive in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood. The Atlanta Housing Authority (AHA) purchased the 406-room, 246,000-square-foot hotel for nearly $17.5 million.

AHA plans to convert the property into an affordable housing community and recently issued a request for proposal (RFP) from private developers. Current permits for the 3.3-acre site allow for the development of 260 apartments with 33,000 square feet of retail space.