Bull Realty Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Office Building Along Atlanta BeltLine’s Future Northside Trail

The building is situated at 644 Antone St. NW, five miles north of downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Bull Realty has negotiated the $4.6 million sale of a 23,000-square-foot office building situated along the future site of Atlanta BeltLine’s Northside Trail. The building is located at 644 Antone St. NW in the city’s Berkeley Park neighborhood, five miles north of downtown Atlanta. During the marketing period, the anchor tenant terminated its lease. Atlanta-based Bull Realty procured an undisclosed tenant to occupy the space at a 20 percent higher rate. Andy Lundsberg and Michael Wess of Bull Realty represented the seller, 644 Investment LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Desert Bloom Investments LLC.