Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Bulley & Andrews is a family-owned, Chicago-based construction firm providing general contracting, construction management, design-build and masonry and concrete restoration.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwest

Bulley & Andrews Acquires Interior Construction Group in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chicago-based construction firm Bulley & Andrews (B&A) has acquired Interior Construction Group (ICG), a Chicago-based general contractor specializing in interior construction. ICG will now operate as Bulley & Andrews Interior Construction Group and will continue to serve clients from its current downtown Chicago office. ICG founders Steve Zuwala and Mike Lynk will continue to lead the business. The acquisition marks the fifth in B&A’s history and comes as the company celebrates its 135th year in business.

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