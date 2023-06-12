Monday, June 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Belden-Stratford, originally built in 1923, is home to 209 luxury units. Pictured is the lobby.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Bulley & Andrews Completes Renovation of Historic Belden-Stratford Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — General contractor Bulley & Andrews has completed a renovation of The Belden-Stratford, a luxury apartment building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Overlooking the Lincoln Park Zoo and Conservatory, the 16-story property was originally constructed in 1923 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Designed by architect Meyer Fridstein, the building originally opened as a residential hotel before being converted to apartments. Mansueto Office, the investment firm of Joe Mansueto, who was a resident of the property during the 1980s, purchased the asset in 2018. Renovation work began in late 2020.

Today, the property comprises 209 luxury apartment units, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans as well as a selection of penthouses. Monthly rents range from $2,500 to $15,000. Leasing and move-ins are underway.

Solomon Cordwell Buenz served as the architect for the renovation project, along with historic architect Vinci Hamp Architects. Waterton manages the property. The team restored many of the original architectural details of the property and added new amenities, including a mezzanine-level lounge, fitness center, billiards and media lounge, wine tasting room, conference rooms, meeting space and a rooftop deck. Residents also have access to services such as valet parking, concierge and door staff, package service and onsite Tesla rentals. The Belden-Stratford is also home to Mon Ami Gabi, a French bistro with a direct connection to the building’s lobby.

You may also like

BWE Arranges $36M Acquisition Loan for 796-Bed Student...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 136,500 SF...

Three New Restaurants to Open at Eden Prairie...

Belpointe OZ Secures $130M Construction Financing for Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $91M Sale of Reserve...

Newmark Arranges $48M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development...

Northpond Partners Acquires Adaptive Reuse Development in Charlotte...

ARCO/Murray to Develop 972,380 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on 575,000 SF Spec...