GURNEE, ILL. — Bullfrog International, a designer and manufacturer of high-end hot tubs, has inked a new lease for 10,840 square feet at Gurnee Town Center in Gurnee, a far north suburb of Chicago. Rick Scardino, Michael Petrik and Sean Bishop of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Branden Reedy and Jimmy Danaher of CBRE represented the landlord, Kite Realty. Lee & Associates also assisted Bullfrog International with a lease in Vernon Hills earlier this year.