Bullfrog International Signs 10,200 SF Retail Lease at Randall Square in Geneva, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GENEVA, ILL. — Bullfrog International, a designer and manufacturer of a high-end line of hot tubs, has signed a 10,200-square-foot lease at Randall Square shopping center in Geneva. The lease marks the third location for Bullfrog in the Chicago market in the last few months. Rick Scardino, Michael Petrik and Sean Bishop of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Branden Reedy and Jimmy Danaher of CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as In Retail Fund Randall Square LLC. The shopping center totals 250,000 square feet and is located near Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway.

