Bungalow Projects, Bain Capital Buy Industrial Development Site in Brooklyn for $34M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Bungalow Projects, a real estate investment firm specializing in media and content production facilities, in partnership with Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate, has purchased an industrial development site in the Red Hook area of Brooklyn for $34 million. The partnership’s plans for the property at 145 Wolcott St. include a 225,000-square-foot production facility with four soundstages averaging 18,000 square feet each, as well as 82,000 square feet of ancillary production support space and 200 below-grade parking spaces. David Behin of Newmark represented ownership in its off-market purchase of the property.

