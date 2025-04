ALTOONA, IOWA — Burger Shop has opened at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona. The restaurant offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps and fries. Developed by New England Development, Outlets of Des Moines is an open-air lifestyle center that is home to brands such as Ann Taylor Factory Store, Coach Outlet, Gap Factory Store, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory Store and Michael Kors Outlet.