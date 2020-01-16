Burgess Properties Brokers $11.8M Sale of Three Office Buildings in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

MALDEN, MASS. — Burgess Properties Inc. has brokered the $11.8 million sale of three office buildings totaling 34,696 square feet in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. Located at 15-23 Pleasant St., 11 Dartmouth St. and 17 Dartmouth St., the buildings are situated in close proximity to each other as well as to the Malden Orange Line T and Commuter Rail Stop transit lines. Steve Nohrden of Burgess Properties represented the seller, North River Malden II, in the transaction. Nohrden also represented the buyer, Boston-based developer Quaker Lane Capital.