NEW FREEDOM, PA. — Burkentine, a Pennsylvania-based residential developer, has opened Franklin Square, a 134-unit multifamily complex in New Freedom, located along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. Franklin Square consists of 62 for-rent townhomes with one- to four-bedroom floor plans and 72 garden-style apartments, all on a six-acre site. Vortex Brewing Co. anchors the complex’s retail component. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.