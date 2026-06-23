Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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Burlington's new distribution center is expected to generate 1,500 new jobs at full capacity. (Photo courtesy of Burlington Stores)
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Burlington Debuts 2 MSF Distribution Center in Ellabell, Georgia

by John Nelson

ELLABELL, GA. — National retailer Burlington Stores Inc. has opened a new 2 million-square-foot distribution center in Ellabell, about 27 miles west of Savannah in Bryan County. The facility, the first distribution center in Georgia for Burlington, is expected to generate 1,500 new jobs at full capacity.

In addition to climate-controlled, automated distribution space, the property will offer 40,000 square feet of office space with a full-service cafeteria, fitness center, locker room with showers, meditation room, maternity room and meeting rooms.

The retailer also recently broke ground on another nearly 2 million-square-foot distribution center earlier this year in Buckeye, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix. The new distribution centers will support the retailer’s growing network of discount apparel stores. Burlington expects to open approximately 115 net new stores nationwide by the end of fiscal 2026, which ends Jan. 30, 2027. All new stores feature Burlington’s reimagined store layout.

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