Burlington Distribution Buys 889,445 SF Warehouse in Riverside, California from BlackRock for $257M

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Burlington Distribution has purchased an industrial warehouse located at 21600 Cactus Ave. in Riverside from BlackRock for $257 million. Mark Zorn and Cory Whitman of Colliers represented the buyer, while CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Constructed in 2019, the 889,445-square-foot warehouse features a clear height of 40 feet and 220 dock doors. Burlington has been the sole tenant since the asset’s construction. Burlington Distribution opened 101 new stores and relocated 31 older oversized locations in fiscal 2024 and plans to open approximately 100 net new stores in 2025.