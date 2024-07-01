Burlington Opens 22,547 SF Store in Garden City, Kansas

GARDEN CITY, KAN. — Burlington has opened a 22,547-square-foot store in Garden City, a city in western Kansas. The Woodmont Co. owns the property. Burlington occupies a portion of the space that formerly housed Sears. The expansion of the shopping center also included the entry of Kohl’s with an in-store Sephora. David Adams and Kendall Graff represented Woodmont on an internal basis in the lease with Burlington. Rickey Hayes of Retail Attractions LLC facilitated the identification of the project on behalf of the Finney County Economic Development Corp. he also helped facilitate the project’s development and obtained city approvals. Mike Clements of Embree Capital Markets Group Inc. arranged project financing through Dream First Bank, represented by Brandon Mumgaard. Good Neighbor Coffee, spearheaded by Andy Hooper of Hooper Hospitality, is proposed to be the latest addition to the shopping center.