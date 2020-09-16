Burlington Opens New Store at Somerville Circle Shopping Center in Raritan, New Jersey

Burlington's new store in Raritan, New Jersey is housed in a freestanding box that was previously occupied by Toys ‘R’ Us/Babies ‘R’ Us.

RARITAN, N.J. — Burlington has opened a new store at Somerville Circle Shopping Center, a 150,000-square-foot property located at the intersection of Routes 202/206 and Route 28 in Raritan, about 45 miles southeast of New York City. Burlington has backfilled a space formerly occupied by Toys ‘R’ Us/Babies ‘R’ Us. Other tenants at the center include Staples, Petco, Jersey Mike’s, Burger King and Five Below. Levin Management Corp. manages the property. The square footage of the store was not disclosed.