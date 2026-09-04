Burlington, Planet Fitness Sign Leases Totaling 45,000 SF at Joffco Square in Chicago

CHICAGO — Burlington and Planet Fitness have singed long-term leases totaling roughly 45,000 square feet at Joffco Squre in Chicago. Nassimi Realty has brought the urban retail center from 50 percent occupancy to fully leased.

Burlington signed a 10-year lease for 23,000 square feet, taking the former Ashley Furniture space. The retailer is relocating from its existing location across the street. The new store is expected to open in the winter or spring of 2027.

Planet Fitness signed a 12-year lease for 22,000 square feet in the former Joann Fabrics space. The fitness operator plans to open in December.

CBRE represented the landlord in both transactions. Metro Commercial Real Estate represented Burlington and Planet Fitness.