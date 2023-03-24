Burlington Signs 20,000 SF Lease at North Griffin Square Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

GRIFFIN, GA. — Burlington Stores Inc. has signed a 20,000-square-foot lease at North Griffin Square, a retail center located in Griffin, approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta. Beginning this summer, Burlington will open a store at the 226,694-square-foot center, located at 1617 N. Expressway. Belk, Bealls and Big Lots anchor the property, which is also leased to tenants including PetSmart, T-Mobile, Little Caesars, LongHorn Steakhouse and Starbucks Coffee. Sandy Springs, Ga.-based Halpern Enterprises Inc., which developed North Griffin Square in 1979, is the landlord and is currently finalizing an exterior improvement program at the shopping center.