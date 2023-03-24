Friday, March 24, 2023
Belk is an anchor tenant at North Griffin Square in Griffin, Ga., which is owned by locally based Halpern Enterprises.
Burlington Signs 20,000 SF Lease at North Griffin Square Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

GRIFFIN, GA. — Burlington Stores Inc. has signed a 20,000-square-foot lease at North Griffin Square, a retail center located in Griffin, approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta. Beginning this summer, Burlington will open a store at the 226,694-square-foot center, located at 1617 N. Expressway. Belk, Bealls and Big Lots anchor the property, which is also leased to tenants including PetSmart, T-Mobile, Little Caesars, LongHorn Steakhouse and Starbucks Coffee. Sandy Springs, Ga.-based Halpern Enterprises Inc., which developed North Griffin Square in 1979, is the landlord and is currently finalizing an exterior improvement program at the shopping center.

