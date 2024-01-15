Burlington Signs 22,104 SF Retail Lease in Streamwood, Illinois

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — Burlington has signed a 22,104-square-foot retail lease at 980 S. Barrington Road in Streamwood, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The retailer will occupy the space beginning later this year. The new lease brings the previously vacant building totaling 81,000 square feet to full occupancy. Value City Furniture previously occupied the entire property, which has now been split into three units. CBRE also arranged the other leases with Aldi (23,589 square feet) and Ollie’s (33,000 square feet). Joe Parrott and Sean McCourt of CBRE represented ownership, Diehl LLC. The building is located within Westview Center, a 350,000-square-foot power center.