Monday, January 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Burlington expects to take occupancy later this year. The lease brings the previously vacant, 81,000-square-foot building to full occupancy.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Burlington Signs 22,104 SF Retail Lease in Streamwood, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — Burlington has signed a 22,104-square-foot retail lease at 980 S. Barrington Road in Streamwood, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The retailer will occupy the space beginning later this year. The new lease brings the previously vacant building totaling 81,000 square feet to full occupancy. Value City Furniture previously occupied the entire property, which has now been split into three units. CBRE also arranged the other leases with Aldi (23,589 square feet) and Ollie’s (33,000 square feet). Joe Parrott and Sean McCourt of CBRE represented ownership, Diehl LLC. The building is located within Westview Center, a 350,000-square-foot power center.

You may also like

Smalls Sliders to Open Five Restaurants in Metro...

JLL Negotiates $16.1M Sale of Grocery Store in...

Oxford Cos., Crawford Hoying Unveil Plans for 20-Acre...

Associated Bank Arranges $145.2M in Construction Financing for...

Kiser Group Brokers $7.6M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 291,400 SF Spec Warehouse in...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $18.5M Mezzanine Loan for...

Hanley Investment Arranges Sales of Two Retail Assets...

Avison Young to Acquire Madison Marquette Retail Platform,...