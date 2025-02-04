Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
5830-N-Division-St-Spokane-WA
Located at 5830 N. Division St. in Spokane, Wash., the two-building retail asset consists of a 157,307-square-foot Burlington store and a 17,305-square-foot Rite Aid store. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsRetailWashingtonWestern

Burlington Stores Sells 9.4-Acre Retail Property in Spokane, Washington for $10.2M

by Amy Works

SPOKANE, WASH. — Burlington Stores Inc. has completed the disposition of a 9.4-acre retail property located at 5830 N. Division St. in Spokane. Burlington North LLC, a local development group led by Ben Hawkins and Kevin Edwards, acquired the two-building asset for $10.2 million.

Totaling 175,612 square feet, the property consists of a Burlington-occupied, two-story 157,307-square-foot building with three loading docks and high clear heights, and a 17,305-square-foot building that is leased to Rite Aid. The Burlington store will relocate to a smaller space at Franklin Park Shopping Center in Spokane allowing for redevelopment options at the current site.

Yohar Renaud, Kyle Herting and Sydney Dixon of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

AVAD Capital Buys 5,180-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in West...

Westwood Financial Acquires 130,156 SF Eastway Square Shopping...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Villa Ladera Apartments...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 41,450 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Retail...

Mack Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on Phase...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 49,331 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Sale of Net-Leased...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.3M Sale of Manufacturing...