Burlington Stores Sells 9.4-Acre Retail Property in Spokane, Washington for $10.2M

SPOKANE, WASH. — Burlington Stores Inc. has completed the disposition of a 9.4-acre retail property located at 5830 N. Division St. in Spokane. Burlington North LLC, a local development group led by Ben Hawkins and Kevin Edwards, acquired the two-building asset for $10.2 million.

Totaling 175,612 square feet, the property consists of a Burlington-occupied, two-story 157,307-square-foot building with three loading docks and high clear heights, and a 17,305-square-foot building that is leased to Rite Aid. The Burlington store will relocate to a smaller space at Franklin Park Shopping Center in Spokane allowing for redevelopment options at the current site.

Yohar Renaud, Kyle Herting and Sydney Dixon of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.