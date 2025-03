HOUSTON — Burlington will open a 20,350-square-foot store at The Shops at Stone Park, a 250,000-square-foot retail power center in East Houston. The discount clothing retailer will backfill a space formerly occupied by Staples, joining a tenant roster that includes J.C. Penney, Best Buy, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes and Chick-fil-A. Greg Stackhouse of New Regional Planning represented Burlington in the lease negotiations. Nina Irwin of NewQuest represented the landlord on an internal basis.