Burlington to Open 26,928 SF Store at Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Burlington Stores has signed a lease to open a 26,928-square-foot store at Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo. The retailer will occupy space adjacent to Hobby Lobby. ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. owns Maple Hill Pavilion, which is home to tenants such as Marshalls, Old Navy, Five Below and Ulta. Burlington plans to open this fall and will offer men’s, women’s, children’s and baby apparel, along with footwear, home décor and pet supplies.

