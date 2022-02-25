REBusinessOnline

Burlington to Open 27,726 SF Store at Stratford Crossing in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Crossing spans 385,000 square feet.

BLOOMINGDALE, ILL. — Burlington has signed a lease to open a 27,726-square-foot store at Stratford Crossing in Bloomingdale, a western suburb of Chicago. Burlington will be the ninth anchor tenant to join the 385,000-square-foot shopping center, which is home to T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Mariano’s, PetSmart, Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness. Joe Parrott, Sean McCourt and Riley McCarron of CBRE represented ownership, an affiliate of Newmark Merrill Cos. Burlington is scheduled to open later this year.

