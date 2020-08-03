REBusinessOnline

Burlington to Open 47,000 SF Store at Former Sports Authority Space in Secaucus, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Burlington has open a 47,000-square-foot store at a space formerly occupied by Sports Authority at Mill Creek at Harmon Meadow in Secaucus, located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. New Jersey-based Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

