Burlington to Open 47,000 SF Store at Former Sports Authority Space in Secaucus, New Jersey

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Burlington has open a 47,000-square-foot store at a space formerly occupied by Sports Authority at Mill Creek at Harmon Meadow in Secaucus, located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. New Jersey-based Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.