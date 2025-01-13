Burlington to Open 77,970 SF Store at 620 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Burlington will open a 77,970-square-foot store at 620 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan’s Chelsea area. The discount clothing retailer is relocating and expanding from a 40,000-square-foot space at 695 Avenue of the Americas via a 12-year lease. Cliff Simon of CNS Real Estate represented Burlington in the lease negotiations. Richard Skulnik, Lindsay Zegans, Ben Sabin and Mary Schwagerl of RIPCO Real Estate, along with internal agent Daniel Birney, represented the landlord, RXR.