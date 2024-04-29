Monday, April 29, 2024
Oakland Square totals 220,000 square feet and is now 83 percent leased. (Image courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.)
Burlington to Open at Oakland Square Shopping Center in Troy, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

TROY, MICH. — Burlington Stores Inc. has signed a lease to open a new store at Oakland Square in Troy. Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) owns the 220,000-square-foot shopping center. Burlington joins HomeGoods, Five Below, Kohl’s and Ulta as anchor tenants at the center, which is now 83 percent leased. Rachel Lee of CRC and Daniel Stern, Jared Gell, Eric Unatin and Eric Birnholtz of Mid-America Real Estate represented the landlord. Bradley Gershman of Gershman Partners and Andrew Luckoff of Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

Burlington currently operates eight stores in the northwest Detroit area, including Bloomfield Township, Rochester Hills, Southfield and Sterling Heights. Baltimore-based CRC acquired Oakland Square together with the adjacent Oakland Plaza in 2021. Built in 1986 with additional construction completed in 1997, Oakland Square consists of three buildings.

