Burlington to Open at Winchester Center in Rochester Hills, Michigan

The apparel retailer is opening at the former Stein Mart location.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — Burlington is opening a 31,059-square-foot store at the former Stein Mart location at Winchester Center in Rochester Hills, about 25 miles north of Detroit. RPT Realty owns the shopping center, which is located at the southwest corner of Rochester and Avon roads. Tjader Gerdom, Michael Murphy and Bill McLeod of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented RPT in the lease transaction.