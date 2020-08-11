REBusinessOnline

Burlington to Open Store at 306,000 SF Mill Creek at Harmon Meadow in Secaucus, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Burlington will open a store at Mill Creek at Harmon Meadow, a 306,000-square-foot retail power center in the New York City suburb of Secaucus. The center, which houses tenants such as Kohl’s, T.J. Maxx and Bob’s Discount Furniture, is part of the 200-acre Harmon Meadow mixed-use development. Burlington will occupy a space formerly leased to Sports Authority and has not yet established an opening date. Sidney Singer of Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord, New York Life Real Estate Investors, in the lease negotiations.

