Burlington to Open Store at Former Hastings Entertainment Site in San Angelo, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Burlington will open a new store at the site of a former Hastings Entertainment location in San Angelo, located in the western-central part of the state. Dallas-based N3 Real Estate is developing and leasing the property on which the new store will be situated. Construction is underway, and the opening is scheduled for spring 2021. The square footage was not disclosed. Hastings Entertainment was a retail chain that sold books, movies, music and video games and also functioned as a video rental shop. The company ceased operations in 2016.