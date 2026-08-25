Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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Campo-on-17th-Tustin-CA
Burnham-Ward Properties is redeveloping Enderle Center, a retail property in Tustin, Calif., into Campo on 17th, a mixed-use project with retail, restaurant and residential space. (Renderings courtesy of Burnham-Ward Properties)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaDevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyRestaurantRetailWestern

Burnham-Ward Properties Buys Retail Center in Tustin, California, Plans Mixed-Use Redevelopment

by Amy Works

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Burnham-Ward Properties has purchased Enderle Center, a retail center in the Orange County city of Tustin. The company will redevelop the center, rebrand it as Campo on 17th and introduce approximately 60,000 square feet of revitalized commercial space and 100 new for-sale townhome residences. Intracorp will handle the development.

Located at East Seventeenth Street and Enderle Center Drive, Campo on 17th will keep retail as the primary use while adding landscaping, water features, fire pit areas and a town green designed for year-round community gatherings. The redevelopment will include new building construction, remodeling of existing structures, upgraded utilities, reconfigured parking, improved circulation and sitewide enhancements.

Leasing for retail space is underway for Campo on 17th, with units ranging from 988 square feet to 6,880 square feet. The restaurant Zov’s, a community staple since 1987, will debut a fully expanded and remodeled 8,200-square-foot space as an anchor tenant within the new project.

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