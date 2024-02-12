Burnham Ward Properties Starts Construction of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization in California

DANA POINT, CALIF. — Burnham Ward Properties, a partner in Dana Point Harbor Partners (DPHP), has started construction of the landside portion of the commercial core revitalization at Dana Point Harbor in Dana Point, a coastal city in Orange County.

The five-phase, 120,000-square-foot landside portion will include a three-level parking structure, underground utility infrastructure upgrades, landscaping and site work updates, an added pedestrian pathway and new extension of the road leading into the Harbor, Golden Lantern.

The 984-stall parking structure will include 93 boater-dedicated spaces and boater-service amenities, including restrooms, showers, changing rooms, a corral of service carts to aid boaters carrying supplies to boats, and a valet drop point for boaters. Additionally, the new structure will feature electric vehicle charging stations, an increase in parking spaces and convenience for sportfishing, whale watching and Catalina Express customers departing from Dana Wharf.

Phases I and II are slated for completion in 12 months. Following the completion of the first two phases, construction will begin on Phase III of the commercial core, which includes development along the waterfront. Phase III is scheduled to begin in March 2025. The final phases will include redevelopment of the buildings within The Wharf.

Main features of the commercial core revitalization project will include 12 new or remodeled multi-tenant retail and restaurant buildings. The revitalized space will include new stores and restaurants; an expanded retail footprint with a food hall called Boathouse; rooftop decks; and outdoor public green spaces with soft seating areas with fire pits, public art and multiple event spaces for concerts, craft fairs and farmers markets. The waterfront boardwalk, which will more than double in size, will increase connectivity from Doheny State Beach to Baby Beach, creating one of the largest walkable harbors on the West Coast.