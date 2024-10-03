Thursday, October 3, 2024
Fenton is a 92-acre mixed-use development in Cary, N.C., by Hines, Columbia Development and Affinius Capital.
Burns & McDonnell Expands Office Footprint at Fenton in Cary, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CARY, N.C. — Burns & McDonnell, a global engineering, construction and architecture firm, has expanded its office footprint to 17,000 square feet at Fenton, a 92-acre mixed-use development in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. Matt Winters and Ashley Ingram of JLL represented Burns & McDonnell in the lease transaction, nearly doubling the tenant’s square footage.

The office is located at 25 Fenton Main and features an outdoor terrace overlooking the project’s Central Plaza. The owners of Fenton include Hines, Columbia Development and Affinius Capital.

